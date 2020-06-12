Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 1 lakh-mark with 3,493 new cases

After recording nearly 3,500 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count has now crossed 1 lkah positive patients since the outbreak.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 1,01,141 after 3,493 positive cases were reported today, according to the state health department.

The staggering number of rise in the cases is more than than the total Covid-19 cases in other countries of the world, including China and Canada.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also saw a surge of 127 more fatalities since Thursday, taking the toll to 3,717, it said.

However, a total of 47,793 people have been discharged after making a full recovery from COVID-19, out of this 1,718 were discharged today.

State capital, Mumbai alone reported 1,366 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 55,451. With 90 new deaths, the city's count is at 2,044. Active cases in the city are at 28,248.

Of these cases, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi crossed 2,000-mark with 29 new patients while the death toll in that area increased to 77, said a BMC official.

Amid the rising cases as well as deaths, Maharashtra government today clarified that the lockdown relaxations in the state are not revoked after several reports and rumours hinted on revival of full lockdown in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday made it clear that no such decision has been taken. He however, urged citizens to follow the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs in order to stay safe and combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, with over 10,000 fresh cases, India today recorded its highest ever rise in single-day coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country surpassed 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed high spurt in daily Covid-19 count.

The death toll from the Covid-19 virus surged to 396 in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,498.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated