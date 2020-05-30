Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count crosses 65,000; death toll at 2,197

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count crosses 65,000; death toll at 2,1971 min read . 08:50 PM IST
The state reported 2,940 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
With 2,940 new Covid-19 cases getting reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's virus count reached 65,168 on Saturday.
With 99 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll stood at 2,197, said the state's health department.
1,084 Covid-19 patients recovered in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking total number of discharged patients to 28,081. Maharashtra is the most affected state by the virus in India.
On Friday, a record 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state.
18 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in Asia's largest slum to 1,733.
With one more death getting recorded, death toll in Dharavi stands at 71, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
