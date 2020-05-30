Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count crosses 65,000; death toll at 2,197
(Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count crosses 65,000; death toll at 2,197

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The state reported 2,940 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

With 2,940 new Covid-19 cases getting reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's virus count reached 65,168 on Saturday.

With 2,940 new Covid-19 cases getting reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's virus count reached 65,168 on Saturday.

With 99 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll stood at 2,197, said the state's health department.

With 99 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll stood at 2,197, said the state's health department.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

1,084 Covid-19 patients recovered in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking total number of discharged patients to 28,081. Maharashtra is the most affected state by the virus in India.

On Friday, a record 8,381 patients were fully cured and discharged across the state.

18 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in Asia's largest slum to 1,733.

With one more death getting recorded, death toll in Dharavi stands at 71, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated