Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count crosses 90,000-mark; death toll rises to 3,289

Mumbai: With 2,259 new coronavirus cases getting detected in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's Covid-19 count on Tuesday reached 90,787.

120 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's toll to 3,289, said the state's Health Department.

So far, 42,638 people have recovered in the state and there are 44,849 active cases at the moment.

Of the total cases, Mumbai accounts for 51,100 of them. Active cases in Mumbai are at 26,391 while the financial hub's virus-related death toll stands at 1,760.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 14,063 with total 8,489 active cases and 355 fatalities so far.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 49 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period of 11 May-6 June, 2020. Out of the 71 deaths in this period, 45 were recorded in Mumbai, 11 in Thane, six in Mira-Bhayandar, three in Aurangabad, two in Panvel and one each in Nashik, Ratnagiri, Vasai-Virar and one resident of another state.

Recovery rate in the state is at 46.96% while mortality rate is at 3.6%.

Currently, 5,68,073 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,930 beds available in quarantine institutions and 26,470 people are in institutional quarantine currently, the public health department said.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3750 active containment zones in the state currently.

Out of 5,77,819 laboratory samples, 90,787 have been tested positive (15.71%) for ovid-19 until today.

