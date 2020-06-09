Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count crosses 90,000-mark; death toll rises to 3,289

Out of the total deaths reported today, 49 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period of 11 May-6 June, 2020. Out of the 71 deaths in this period, 45 were recorded in Mumbai, 11 in Thane, six in Mira-Bhayandar, three in Aurangabad, two in Panvel and one each in Nashik, Ratnagiri, Vasai-Virar and one resident of another state.