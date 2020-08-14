Mumbai: With a single-day rise of 12,608 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,72,734 on Friday, the state health department said.

The death of 364 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 19,427, it said in a statement.

As many as 10,484 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery, the department added.

With this, a total of 4,01,442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state till now.

There are 1,51,555 active cases in Maharashtra at present, it said, adding that 30,45,085 people have been tested so far.

On Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 3,025 cases, including 979 in Mumbai alone. There were 118 deaths in the MMR, which includes 47 in Mumbai.

With this, the MMR has so far reported 2,81,994 positive cases and 11,319 deaths. This includes 1,28,535 cases and 7,038 fatalities in Mumbai city, it said.

There were 688 new cases in Nashik city, 210 in Ahmednagar city, 1,192 in Pune city, 906 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 313 in Kolhapur city, 206 in Sangli city, 247 in Aurangabad city and 615 in Nagpur city.

Out of the 364 deaths, 277 were from the last 48 hours and 46 from last week, the department said, adding that 41 others were from the period before last week.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is 3.39 per cent and the recovery rate is 70.09 per cent.

At present, there are 10,32,105 people in home quarantine and 37,386 in institutional quarantine.

