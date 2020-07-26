The hardest-hit state in the country in terms of both novel coronavirus cases and deaths, on Sunday, reported over 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours. With 9,431 patients confirming positive for Covid-19 in a single day, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count reached 3,75,799, according to the state health bulletin.

The state has been witnessing a jump of more than 9,000 daily cases for the past few days.

There are currently 1,48,601 active cases in Maharashtra since the outbreak while the death toll has increased to 13,656 after 267 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 3.63%.

However, on a brighter note, the state also recorded 6,044 recoveries today, taking the number of patients being discharged after recovering from the virus to 2,13,238. The recovery rate in the state is 56.74%.

Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, which took its total to 1,09,161, while with 57 deaths, the fatality figure reached 6,093. However, the recovery rate in the financial capital of India is at 73% with 80,238 patients recovering from the disease until today.

Out of these cases, Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, reported two positive cases today, taking the total tally in the area to 2,531, including 113 active cases, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, out of 18,86,296 laboratory samples, 3,75,799 have been tested positive (19.92%) for Covid-19 until today, the health bulletin added.

Currently, 9,08,420 people are in home quarantine and 44,276 people are in institutional quarantine.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via