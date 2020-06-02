Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases at 72,300, Mumbai crosses 42,216

Mumbai: With 2,287 new cases, Maharashtra’s covid-19 tally reached 72,300 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Of these, 31,333 had fully recovered, while 2,465 died due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Presently, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India as nearly 364 out of every 1000 confirmed covid-19 cases in the country emerged from here. The recovery rate in the state stood at 43.33%, against the national average of 48.07%, while the case fatality rate was 3.40% in the state, compared to the national average of 2.81%.

Of the total confirmed cases in the state, Mumbai municipal corporation area that comprised about 58% of confirmed cases, has become the epicentre of the pandemic in India. As of Tuesday, the financial capital of the country reported 42,216 confirmed cases, of which 23,629 were active cases, while 1,368 people had lost their lives to the deadly virus.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 10,404, with 6,442 active cases and 230 deaths. This was followed by Pune, which reported 8,196 cases with 3,531 active cases and 348 deaths.

The patient doubling rate or the number of days it took for the count of cases to double in Maharashtra stood at 17.5 days as of 31 May. Till date, the state has conducted 4.83 lakh laboratory tests.

Presently, there are 3,157 active containment zones, 5.70 lakh people are in home quarantine and 35,097 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. There are 72,538 beds available in the state, along with 43 government and 34 private laboratories for testing covid-19 suspects and patients.

