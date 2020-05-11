Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 1230 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 23401.

Of these Mumbai alone reported 14521 cases with 528 deaths.

In the state, death toll of covid-19 patients has now gone up to 868.

On Monday, 36 infected patients died in the state. Of these 23 were men and 13 women. 17 of them aged over 60 years, 16 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and three were aged less than 40 years. 75% of these patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertention, heart disease etc.

Of the 53, 20 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 5 in Solapur city, 3 in Pune, 2 in Thane and one each in Amaravati district, Aurangabad city, Nanded City, Ratnagiri and Wardha. Additionally one death of a resident of Uttar Pradesh was recorded in Mumbai.

According to the state public health department, 27 out of the rest 36 patients (75%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1256 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 4786 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 2,48,301 people are in home quarantine and 15,192 people are in institutional quarantine.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated