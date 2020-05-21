Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases rises to 41,642, Mumbi's count crosses 25,000-mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,345 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 41,642.

Of these Mumbai alone reported 25,500 cases with 882 deaths.

In the state, death toll of covid-19 patients has now gone up to 1,454.

On Thursday, 64 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 41 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Malegaon, seven in Pune, three in Aurangabad city and two in Navi Mumbai, one each was recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur.

Of the 64 deaths, 36 were men and 28 women. 31 of them aged over 60 years, 29 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and four were aged less than 40 years. 59% of these patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertention, heart disease etc.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1949 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 11726 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 4,37,304 people are in home quarantine and 26865 people are in institutional quarantine.

