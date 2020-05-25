Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 2436 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 52,667.

Of these Mumbai alone reported 31,972 cases. Mumbai's death toll stood at 1,026.

In the state, death toll of covid-19 patients has now gone up to 1,695.

On Monday, 60 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 38 were recorded in Mumbai, 11 in Pune, three in Navi Mumbai, two each in Thane city and Aurangabad city and one each was recorded in Solapur, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ratnagiri. A Bihar resident also died in Mumbai.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 2391 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 15786 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 530247 people are in home quarantine and 35479 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 3,78,555 laboratory samples, 52,667 have been tested positive for covid-19 until today, said the public health department in a press statement.

