Maharashtra's Covid-19 count breaches 67,000-mark with more than 2,000 new cases

Amid announcement of revised lockdown guidelines in a "phased" manner in the state from tomorrow, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count breached 67,000-mark after it recorded over 2,000 fresh patients in the last 24 hours, according tot he state health department.

The state has been recording 2,000 daily new cases on an average for over a week now and according to the latest data, Maharashtra's tally rose to 67,655 with 2,487 more confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased increased to 2,286 after 89 more fatalities were reported since Saturday, it said.

As many as 1,248 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease today, taking the total number of discharged patients in the state to 29,329

Of these fresh cases, 38 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of positive cases to 1771. Death toll stands at 71, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A day after the government announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till 30 June with several relaxations for the citizens in a phased unlocking plan, Maharashtra government also announced that it has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June-end.

In the 'Mission Begin Again' plan, the state governemt's fresg guidelines laid out by the state, the government makes it clear that easing of curbs and phase-wise opening will exclude Covid-19 containment zones, said an official.

These guidelines however, also sated that no suburban trains or Metro Rail will be permitted in Mumbai from 1 June onwards.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India has increased to 182,143 while the death toll has gone up to 5,164, according to figures released today morning by the Ministry of Health. In past 24 hours, 8.380 new cases and 193 deaths were reported.

