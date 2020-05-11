Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 23,000-mark with 1,230 fresh cases

After reporting new 1,230 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count surpassed 23,000. The total number of confirmed coroanvirus cases in the state now stands at 23,401, said health official.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 868 after 36 more fatalities were reported since yesterday, the official added.

Out of these cases, Mumbai alone reported 791fresh cases, taking the total tally of infected patients in the city to 14,355. Moreover, with 20 more deaths, the city's toll increased to 528, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

In addition to this, with 57 more confirmed cases in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the area increased to 916 while the death toll stood at 29.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 67,152, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll in the country due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,206.

