Maharashtra continued to report over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day, pushing the state's tally beyond 1.3 lakh on Sunday.

After registering 3,870 more confirmed Covid-19 patients in last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total number of coronavirus cases has now increased to 1,32,075, according to a state health official.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also mounted to 6,170 today after 101 more fatalities were reported since Saturday, the official added.

A total of 1,591 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 65,744.

The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 60,147.

So far 7,73,865 people have been tested in the state.

Of these cases, Maharashtra Police on Sunday declared that 88 more police personnel were tested positive for the virus in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the department to 4,048.

One more officer's death was reported today, pushing the toll to 47, the officials added.

The number of active cases in the police force now stands at 1,001, comprising 118 officers and 883 personnel, the official said.

Of these, 1,242 new Covid-19 positive cases and 41 deaths have been reported in Mumbai alone. Total positive cases stand at 66,507 including 3669 deaths, 33,491 discharged and 29,347 active cases, according to BMC.

Further, 12 fresh cases have been reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2170. Death toll in the area stands at 80, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, proactive measures adopted by BMC reduced Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi to 4.3% in May and further to 1.02% in June, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today.

The measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May 2020 and 78 days in June 2020, the ministry further said.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday crossed 4 lakh-mark in novel coronavirus cases. The country now has a total of 4,10,461 confirmed virus patients since the outbreak.

The total number of new cases added in the past 24 hours has reached 15,413. The number of new deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 306, taking the toll to 13,254.

