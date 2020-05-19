Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 37,000-mark, death toll at 1,325

With 2,127 new cases reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the state's coronavirus count reached 37,136.

76 more deaths were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 1,325, said a state health official.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,411 new Covid-19 positive cases and 43 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Now, the tally of total Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities due to the disease stand at 22,563 and 800, respectively.

Meanwhile, nine more Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employees have been detected positive for the disease, taking the total number of infected people in the organisation to 137.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,353, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As no new COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities stood at 56 so far, an official said.

At 8, the highest number of the new cases were reported from Matunga Labour Camp, which is a worst-hit area in the densely-populated slum colony, he added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated