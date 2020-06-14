Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra's Covid-19 count nears 1.08 lakh after 3,390 new cases get reported
(Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra's Covid-19 count nears 1.08 lakh after 3,390 new cases get reported

1 min read . 09:28 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

120 more fatalities on Sunday took the state's death toll to 3,950; Mumbai's case count crosses 58,000-mark

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case count reached 1,07,958 on Sunday after the state reported 3,390 new cases in the last 24 hours.

120 more fatalities on Sunday took the state's death toll to 3,950. So far 50,978 patients have been discharged in the state, the state's health department said.

13 more Covid-19 cases got reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday. Total number of cases in the area now stand at 2,043, including 77 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

1,395 Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking its case tally to 58,135. Currently, the number of active cases in the city are 28,959 while 26,986 people have recovered. 79 more deaths in the last 24 hours take the city's death toll to 2,190, said BMC.

