Maharashtra's Covid-19 count nears 1.36 lakh as 3,721 new cases get reported

New Delhi: With 3,721 new coronavirus cases getting reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's Covid-19 case count reached 1,35,796 on Monday.

Of these over 1.35 lakh cases, Mumbai accounts for 67,586 cases while Thane accounts for 25,390 cases.

The state's death toll rose to 6,283 with 62 more fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours. Mumbai's death toll stands at 3,737.

The number of recoveries in the state reached 67,706, including 1,962 recoveries on Monday, said the state health department in its daily bulletin. Recovery rate in the state is at 49.86% as against national average of 55.7%.

Currently, there are 61,793 active cases in the state, which is the most affected state by coronavirus in the country.

Till date, out of 7,87,419 laboratory samples, 1,35,796 samples have tested tested for Covid-19, which is 17% positive rate.

Currently, over 6 lakh people in the state are in home quarantine while nearly 27,000 people are in institutional quarantine.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,184, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

No fresh death was reported from the area, once a coronavirus hotspot, in the last 24 hours, he said.

The death toll so far stands at 80.

The official said 1,060 of the 2,184 cases have been discharged from hospitals.

