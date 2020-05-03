Maharashtra's Covid-19 count nears 13,000-mark as 678 new cases get reported

Number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 12,974 on Sunday as the state reported 678 new cases, said a state health official.

The state also reported 27 more deaths, taking its total death toll to 548. Maharashtra has been the most affected Indian state so far.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, a BMC official said.

With this, the total number of the cases has mounted to 8,613 and death toll to 343, he said.

"On Sunday 441 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai while 21 died due to the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 8,613 and that of the deceased to 343," the official said.

"The BMC health department also discharged 100 patients, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,804 so far," he added.

Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

With this, the overall number of the cases from the densely-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, he said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated