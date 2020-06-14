Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3390 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,07,958.

Active cases however, are at 53017 and total patients discharged so far are 50,978.

The state capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 58226 with total deaths at 2,182.

The state registered 120 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 3950.

Recovery rate in the state is 47.2% while mortality rate is at 3.65%.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 43 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 2 June to 11 June 2020. Out of the 77 deaths in this period, 58 were recorded

in Mumbai, eight Jalgaon, three in Nashik, three in Thane, three in Ulhasnagar and one each in Ratnagiri and in Pune.

Currently, 5,87,596 people are in home quarantine. There are 77,189 beds available in 1535 quarantine institutions and 29,641 people are in institutional quarantine currently, according to the public health department.

The state today said it would used social media to increase the number of blood donations.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, blood reserves in the state have declined as blood donation camps were not organized on a large scale to avoid crowds and prevent corona infection.

In the last three months, blood shortage has been reported in the state. Many thalassemia patients have failed to get access to transfusion centres.

Maharashtra which has the highest number of voluntary blood donations in the country and is also a leader in blood collection.

