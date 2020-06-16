The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 1,13,445 after 2,701 more Covid-19 positive patients emerged in the last 24 hours, according to state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state rose by 81 to 5,537, it added.

The Covid-19 count includes 50,044 active cases, while 57,851 patients have been cured of the highly contagious disease.

Of these cases, Mumbai alone has 60,142 confirmed Covid-19 cases after 941 more patients tested positive for the virus since Monday. The death toll in the city also rose by 55 to 3,165, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Further, 21 more people tested coronavirus positive, the tally of such cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, rose to 2,089 on Tuesday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. No new deaths were reported and the death toll in the area stands at 77, it added.

The second-highest district in the state after Mumbai to record high coronavirus numbers is Pune. Maharashtra's Pune district reported 442 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 12,685, while 16 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 527 with 16 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.

Meanwhile, India currently has more than 343,091 coronavirus cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus rose to 9,900 after 380 more fatalities got reported since Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

