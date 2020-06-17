The total number of novel coronavirus cases Maharashtra since the outbreak has surged to 1,16,752 after 3,307 more Covid-19 positive patients emerged in the state in last 24 hours, said state health department.

Along with that, with 114 more fatalities reported since Tuesday, the death toll in the state increased to 5,651, the department added.

There are currently 51,921 active cases in the state while 59,166 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease. Out of these, 1,315 patients got discharged in the day, the department added.

The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

Of these cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,359 new Covid-19 positive cases and 77 deaths today, taking the total number of coronavirus positive patients to 61,501 and the death toll 3,242, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Further, 17 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,106, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Death toll rose to 78 after one fatality was reported in the area, the civic body added.

On Tuesday, according to a Mint report, as many as 862 virus-related deaths in Mumbai and 466 old deaths from the rest of the state (total 1328 deaths) had not been reported by the state, a data reconciliation exercise by the Maharashtra government has shown.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said the CM had mandated exhaustive data reconciliation last week.

With the staggering numbers, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has the most number of cases since the outbreak with over 50,000 confirmed patients and nearly 600 deaths.

India currently has more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus saw a massive jump after over 2,000 fatalities got reported since Tuesday. The death toll increased to 11,903, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Most of these deaths were unreported earlier.

