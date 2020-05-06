The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra shot past 16,000-mark today after 1,233 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Today's number of new cases is by far the highest recorded in a single day.The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 16,758, health official said.

The death toll in the state increased to 651 after 24 more deaths were reported since yesterday, the official added.

Out of the total number of cases, Mumbai alone reported 10,527 cases with 412 deaths, said BMC.

Apart from that, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, recorded 68 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 733 in the area while death toll stood at 21, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Active cases in the state increased to 13,013 while the number of patients discharged from the virus stood at 3,094.

As many as 1,90,879 people have been test for coronavirus so far in the state.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated