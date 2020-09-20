Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 12 lakh-mark with over 20,000 new cases

Maharashtra on Sunday crossed 12-lakh mark in novel coronavirus cases since the outbreak after more than 20,000 new positive cases emerged in the state in the 24 hours.

With 20,598 more patients testing positive for the virus since Saturday, the state's Covid-19 tally now stands at 12,08,642, according to the daily health bulletin. 1208613

Along with that, the death toll mounted to 32,671 as 455 succumbed to infection, it added.

The official said that Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 73.17%, while the positivity rate is 20.58%.

A total of 26,408 patients were discharged during the day, the department said in a statement.

So far, 8,84,341 patients have recovered in the state.

Of the total number of cases on Sunday, Mumbai city reported 2,209 cases and 44 deaths. The overall tally of positive cases in Mumbai has now reached 1,84,439 and death toll 8,469.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, recorded 5,209 cases and 99 deaths during the day. The region has so far witnessed 4,35,201 positive cases and 14,780 deaths.

Pune city reported 1,774 new cases, Nagpur city 1,612 cases and Aurangabad city 397 cases, the health department said.

Of the 455 deaths reported in the state on Sunday, 238 had occurred in the last 48 hours.

There are 2,91,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

As many as 58,72,241 people have been tested across the state so far, the statement said.

