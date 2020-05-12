Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark, death toll reaches 921

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Tuesday reached 24,427 as the state reported 1,026 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state, which is the most-affected by Covid-19 in the country, reported 53 more deaths, taking its total death toll so far to 921.

Mumbai's coronavirus tally soared to 14,781 on Tuesday with 426 new cases. The city's death toll rose to 556 with 28 more deaths in last 24 hours, said BMC

46 more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum. Its case count now reached 962 and, after another death reported in the last 24 hours, its death roll reached 31.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

However, the home delivery order, issued by the Home Department, will come into force effect only after guidelines are finalised in the next couple of days, said a senior official.

Only those who have permit for drinking can order for home delivery. Liquor shops which have been allowed to reopen since May 5 will be able to take orders on phone, he said.

