Maharashtra on Friday reported 10,320 covid-19 cases at taking the state's tally to 4,22,118.

Active cases in the state are at 1,50,662 and total patients discharged so far are 2,56,158. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 14994.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1085 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,14,284.

With 53 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 6,353. Active cases in Mumbai are at 20,563 and 87,074 patients have recovered.

Thane and Thane municipal corporation, the next biggest contributor to the state's tally, saw a total of 553 new cases today pushing the total number of covid-19 cases to 93342. Active cases in Thane are at 31920 and 58836 patients have recovered.

The state reported 265 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.55% and recovery rate is at 60.68%.

Currently, 8,99,557 people are in-home quarantine and 39535 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 21,30,098 laboratory samples, 4,22,118 have been tested positive (19.81%) for covid-19 until today.

