Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 6.8 lakh with 10,441 new cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 10,441 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the cumulative count in the state to 6,82,383, a state health official.

With the death of 258 patients during the day, the toll reached 22,253, he said.

With the death of 258 patients during the day, the toll reached 22,253, he said.

As many as 8,157 patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 4,88,271 so far.

According to the official, there are 1,71,542 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra at present.

So far, 36,16,704 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,82,383, deaths 22,253, recoveries 4,88,271, active cases 1,71,542 and people tested so far 36,16,704.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

