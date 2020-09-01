Home >News >India >Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 8 lakh-mark with 15,765 new cases in a day
Devotees offer prayers to an idol of Hindu god Ganesha before its immersion in the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Tuesday (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 09:28 PM IST PTI

The number of active cases in the state are 1,98,523; death toll reaches 24,903 with 320 more fatalities in the last 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306, said a health official.

With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.

The number of active cases in the state are 1,98,523.

10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,84,537.

The state capital Mumbai recorded 1,142 new cases and 35 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,46,947 and death toll to 7,693.

The number of active cases in the megapolis is 20,067.

Pune city reported 1,738 new cases along with 40 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city rose to 1,02,849, and death toll stood at 2,579, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,08,306, New cases 15,765, Death toll 24,903, Recoveries 5,84,537, Active cases 1,98,523 and people tested so far 42,11,752.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

