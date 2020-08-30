Mumbai: With a single-day spike of 16,408 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,80,689 on Sunday, the state health department said.

The death of 296 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 24,399, it said.

As many as 7,690 patients were discharged on Sunday following recovery, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,62,401.

There are 1,93,548 active cases in the state at present.

Mumbai reported 1,237 cases and 30 deaths during the day. With this, the case count in Mumbai is 1,44,626 and death toll 7,626.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Navi Mumbai recorded 488 new cases and Kalyan Dombivali 366 cases.

Pune city reported 1,663 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,072 cases, Nagpur city 836, Nashik city 1,049, Kolhapur city 305 cases, Sangli city 297, Latur 154 and Nanded 128 cases on Sunday.

Out of the 296 deaths reported on the day, 220 were from the last 48 hours, 43 are from last week, rest 33 were from the period before last week, the health department said.

The state's recovery rate is now 72.04 per cent and the fatality rate is 3.13 per cent.

So far, 40,84,754 people have been tested across the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is: Positive cases 7,80,689, deaths 24,399, recoveries 5,62,401, active cases 1,93,548, people tested 40,84,754.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

