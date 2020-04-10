Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,574 as 210 more people test positive

Mumbai: Covid-19 claimed 13 lives in Maharashtra on Friday, while Mumbai recorded 132 new positive cases -- the highest in a single day -- officials said here.

The state's death toll has now touched 110 and the number of positive cases shot up from 1,364 to 1,574 on Friday, an increase of 210.

Among the victims, 10 are from Mumbai, including four women, and one each from Pune, Raigad and Palghar. Majority of the victims suffered from other serious diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma or heart problems.

On the positive side, 188 patients have fully recovered and discharged, including four from Mumbai on Friday.

As many as 38,927 persons are home quarantined and another 4,738 are in institutional quarantine facilities around the state.

A total of 4,374 teams have surveyed a population of nearly 1.70 million in the state to weed out potential cases and avoid the spread of the dreaded virus.

Mumbai's Dharavi -- Asia's largest slum and the most congested locality on earth -- continued to cause concerns with five new cases surfacing on Friday, increasing the tally from the area to 22, besides three deaths.

Two others who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi last month have been found positive in Mumbai, while three new cases were added from Dadar, including two nurses from the Sushrusha Hospital.

With this, the total number of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event has gone up to 27, and around 50-plus others have switched off their phones and cannot be traced, raising apprehensions among the police and the medical fraternity.

As announced by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, the government has started deploying the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Dharavi to assist the Mumbai Police, besides flying drones to enforce strict lockdown in the locality.

In view of the heavy population -- around 800,000 crammed in just 2.25 sq km area -- the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up sanitisation drives in a big way in Dharavi, though plans to completely 'seal' the slum pocket have been ruled out presently.

The BMC has declared 381 'containment zones' in the city till date as the number of new cases and casualties continue to mount.

The police and the BMC have shut down markets and other shops in several areas of Mumbai, and barricaded many parts of the city and its suburbs to keep people indoors as all appeals to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing have been ignored.

