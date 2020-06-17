MUMBAI : A day after Maharashtra signed investment agreements worth ₹16,030 crore with various companies, the state has embarked upon a new project labelled 'Made in Maharashtra'. Under this the state plans to attract entrepreneurs to invest in Maharashtra and will facilitate their projects by giving them licenses within 24 hours.

"Maharashtra wants to make a significant contribution to the industrial progress of the country. Therefore, the entrepreneurs of the state should present a new project which will create a new identity of the state in the world to enhance the dominance of 'Made in Maharashtra'. I promise to extend all necessary cooperation for this," said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He was speaking to leading entrepreneurs in the state at a video conference meeting organized on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) which saw participation from industry stalwarts including Harsh Goenka, Jamshed Godrej, Naushad Forbes and Thiagarajan. The Chief Minister said that even in the coronavirus pandemic environment, it is very important that industries feel the need to invest in Maharashtra.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Principal Secretary of Industry Venugopal Reddy, Chief Executive Director of MIDC Dr. P Anbalgan also participated in the meeting.

On Monday Maharashtra government signed agreement for foreign direct investment (FDI) worth ₹16,030 crore with investors from 12 different countries.

These countries include the United States, China, South Korea, Singapore and some Indian investors. The companies that have entered into the MoUs include US-based Exxon Mobil which is engaged in the Oil and Gas sector and plans to invest at least Rs.760 crore in Isambe in Raigad district in Maharashtra; Engineering firm Hengli from China plans to invest Rs. 250 crore in Talegaon Phase No. 2 in Pune and create 150 jobs.

Singapore-based logistics firm Ascendas will invest Rs. 560 crore in Chakan, Talegaon, Pune, Bhiwandi, and Thane district in the state. Varun Beverages from India, which is into food processing will invest Rs. 820 crore in Supa, Ahmednagar.

"From today's discussion, it is clear that entrepreneurs have shown confidence to invest in the state. We have the ability to satisfy the hunger of the whole world. This requires the creation of a cold chain in the agricultural sector. Businesses need to come up with changing needs," Thackeray added assuring entrepreneurs to submit new projects and that they will be given all the licenses within twenty-four hours without any difficulty to start the project.

Thackeray added that as part of this initiative, emphasis will be on rehabilitating people from slums to improve the living standards of the citizens of the state.

In Mumbai, where 50% of the people still live in slums, there is a lack of access to bathrooms, toilets and drinking water. He also expressed his intention to undertake a project to rehabilitate Dharavi.

Assuring entrepreneurs that despite the exodus of migrant workers from the state, there will be no shortage of skilled and unskilled workers for the industries in the state, he said, "Many industries have created labor needs, while many unemployed are looking for jobs. The state government will act as a prayer between the two. An advertisement will be published soon where necessary."

Industry Minister Subhash Desai appealed to the entrepreneurs present to give priority to the locals in the industrial areas which have become vacant due to the migration of migrant workers. He further said that an industrial labor bureau will now be set up in the state to solve the problem of workers. This will close the gap between job seekers and job seekers.

About forty thousand hectares of land is reserved for industries in the state. Instead of various licenses, the general license will now be issued in 48 hours. This will take less time to start new projects in the state, he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated