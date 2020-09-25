Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 count crosses 13-lakh mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,00,757 on Friday with the single-day addition of 17,794 cases, the state health department said.

With the death of 416 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 34,761, it said.

A total of 19,592 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, which took the number of recoveries in the state to 9,92,806.

There are 2,72,775 active cases in Maharashtra, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 1,876 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,94,303, while its death toll rose to 8,706, of which 48 were reported on Friday alone.

Pune city added 1,553 cases, which pushed its tally to 1,49,187, while 27 deaths took toll to 3,374.

The state has so far conducted 62,80,788 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 13,00,757, new cases: 17,794, death toll: 34,761 discharged: 9,92,806, active cases: 2,72,775, people tested so far: 62,80,788.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated