Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra: Six dead in hand glove factory fire, operations underway to quell flames| WATCH
Maharashtra: Six dead in hand glove factory fire, operations underway to quell flames| WATCH

 Livemint

A fire at a glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra has claimed the lives of six people, according to officials. The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday and is currently being extinguished.

Fire breaks out in a factory in the Waluj MIDC area. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Fire breaks out in a factory in the Waluj MIDC area. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: A fire erupted at a hand glove manufacturing company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least six people, as reported by officials.

According to a report by ANI, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, with the fire breaking out around 02:15 am at the factory located in the Waluj MIDC area, according to statements from the Fire department.

“We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told ANI.

Also Read: Maharashtra News: Fire breaks out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded, probe underway

“Extinguishing work is currently in progress," he added.

Beforehand, residents asserted that a minimum of five workers were stuck inside the structure. Subsequently, fire department authorities verified the fatalities of six individuals in the fire occurrence.

According to workers, the company was shut, and they were asleep when the fire ignited.

Also Read: Delhi: Fire breaks out at godown in Karawal Nagar; 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot

“10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers had told ANI.

Meanwhile, dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 31 Dec 2023, 07:35 AM IST
