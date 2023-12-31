Maharashtra: A fire erupted at a hand glove manufacturing company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least six people, as reported by officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by ANI, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, with the fire breaking out around 02:15 am at the factory located in the Waluj MIDC area, according to statements from the Fire department.

“We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Extinguishing work is currently in progress," he added.

Beforehand, residents asserted that a minimum of five workers were stuck inside the structure. Subsequently, fire department authorities verified the fatalities of six individuals in the fire occurrence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to workers, the company was shut, and they were asleep when the fire ignited.

“10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers had told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!