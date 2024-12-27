Maharashtra sarpanch injured as miscreants hurl petrol-filled condom at his car

Four men attacked sarpanch Namdeo Nikam in Maharashtra, breaking his SUV's windshield and throwing a petrol-filled condom inside. Both Nikam and a passenger were injured.

Four persons allegedly shattered the windshield of a sarpanch's SUV and hurled a condom filled with petrol inside the vehicle in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said on Friday.

The sarpanch, Namdeo Nikam, and another occupant of the vehicle suffered injuries in the attack, which took place around 10 pm on Thursday at Tuljapur, an official said.

Nikam, the sarpanch of Mesai Jawalga, was going towards the village from Barul in his SUV at the time, an official said.

Four persons on two motorcycles came close to his vehicle and threw eggs on the front glass of Nikam’s vehicle, the official said.

The group broke the SUV’s windshield with a cement block improvised to act like a hammer. The assailants also threw a petrol-filled condom inside the vehicle and splashed the flammable fuel on it, the official said.

Based on Nikam's complaint, the Tuljapur police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 110, concerning attempt to commit culpable homicide, against four unidentified attackers, the official said. Nikam told the police that he lives in Pune and visits the village two to three times a week. He has also claimed that he has no enmity with anyone in Mesai Jawalga, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

The attack on the village head comes amid a massive outrage over the abduction and killing of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, in Beed district earlier this month. The opposition has claimed that state minister Dhananjay Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad is the mastermind behind the murder.

The incident came to light even as the Crime Investigation Department of Maharashtra Police took over two cases related to the brutal murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Walmik Karad — an associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde — has also been linked to the case. The newly appointed cabinet minister met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday amid growing calls for his ouster.

"While CID is probing the murder, two related matters — a case of ₹2 crore extortion in which Walmik Karad is wanted along with Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule, and another case of beating up of a security guard — also have been transferred to the CID," an official said.