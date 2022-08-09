Maharashtra: School dropuout ferries kids so that they don't miss education2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:52 PM IST
- A 19-year-old woman in the Thane district has decided to ferry students to schools so that they don't miss their education
Listen to this article
A 19-year-old woman in the Thane district has decided to ferry students to schools so that they don't miss their education. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, Kanta Chintaman from Palatpada village was deprived of education as the closest school from her village was more than 80 minutes away and needed a crossing of a 1km long pond.