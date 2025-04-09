Maharashtra school horror: Condoms, knives and drugs found in bags of Class 7–10 students in Nashik

A shocking incident occurred at a private school in Nashik district of Maharashtra, where, during a surprise inspection, the principal discovered knives, playing cards, condoms, and bicycle chains in the bags of students from Classes 7 to 10.

The alarming discovery took place at a private school in Ghoti, Igatpuri taluka of the Nashik district.

In a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), a user shared a video of the confiscated items.

“A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik, Maharashtra. In a private school in Ghoti, Igatpuri taluka, teachers found alarming items in students' bags, including knives, playing cards, condoms, and bicycle chains,” the user wrote.

“The teachers had decided to inspect the bags after some students had been disciplined for unusual hairstyles. The inspection revealed the disturbing contents, sparking concern among parents and teachers. While the teachers' vigilance brought the issue to light, the presence of such items in students' bags raises concerns about their safety and well-being,” the user added.

Objectionable Items The objectionable items were found in the bags of students from Class VIII and IX, reported Lokmat Times.

“The incident came to light when the school principal conducted a sudden bag check,” the report said.

The confiscated items included brass knuckles - commonly used for fighting, packets of condoms, a knife, a bicycle chain, and a bunch of Pokemon cards.

According to the media report, narcotic substances were also recovered from the students' school bags.

This discovery has raised serious concerns about student safety and behaviour among parents, teachers, and the local community.

The local police were informed about the matter, and an investigation is underway.

School staff suspect that some of these students might be under the influence of drugs, the report said.