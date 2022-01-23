Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra school reopening: Complete thought given to this decision, says minister

A civil authority worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom ahead of the reopening of schools closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai.
2 min read . 06:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long

The decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from tomorrow was taken after complete thought was given to the issue, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. 

Speaking to reporters in Jalna today, minister Tope said that opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long.

"The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer, the Maharashtra Health Minister said.

He added, "We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following Covid-19 norms is a must."

Schools were shut last month after a surge in cases of coronavirus across Maharashtra. 

While the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have increased over the past few days, 90 to 95% oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, Tope said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low. 

Tope also said that 90% of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63% range.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday logged 46,393 new Covid-19 cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. 

The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday. The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071. 

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9%. Of 416 patients infected with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts. 

The tally of Omicron case of Covid-19 has reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered.

