This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer, the Maharashtra Health Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The reopening of schools was a risk or middle path the state government decided upon to stop the spread of the virus as well as ensure children do not suffer, the Maharashtra Health Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added, "We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following Covid-19 norms is a must."
He added, "We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following Covid-19 norms is a must."
Schools were shut last month after a surge in cases of coronavirus across Maharashtra.
Schools were shut last month after a surge in cases of coronavirus across Maharashtra.
While the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have increased over the past few days, 90 to 95% oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, Tope said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have increased over the past few days, 90 to 95% oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, Tope said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tope also said that 90% of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63% range.
Tope also said that 90% of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63% range.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday logged 46,393 new Covid-19 cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.
The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday. The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday. The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9%. Of 416 patients infected with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts.
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9%. Of 416 patients infected with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts.
The tally of Omicron case of Covid-19 has reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered.
The tally of Omicron case of Covid-19 has reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!