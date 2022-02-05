Earlier from 1 February colleges and schools for Classes 9 and up will be full-time, while schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that lunch time gets excluded and students won’t have to take off their masks to eat, he said. Talking about COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group, the minister said, "College students should get both doses of vaccines.

We plan to have mobile vans and make other arrangements so that vaccines can be administered in schools and colleges." At least 86 per cent of eligible children have taken the vaccine in the rural areas, while in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad, the number is less, he said. The number of infections has come down in Pune in the last three days, Pawar said, refuting rumours about relaxation in mask rule.

