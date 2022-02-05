Maharashtra: Schools for all classes Pune to open for full day from 7 February

We plan to have mobile vans and make other arrangements so that vaccines can be administered in schools and colleges." At least 86 per cent of eligible children have taken the vaccine in the rural areas, while in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad, the number is less, he said. The number of infections has come down in Pune in the last three days, Pawar said, refuting rumours about relaxation in mask rule.

