Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: Schools in Nagpur to remain shut for classes 1-8 till 31 Jan amid Omicron surge
NAGPUR : Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister on Wednesday announced that all schools in Nagpur district will remain shut for class 1 to class 8 till 31 January amid surge in Omicron cases in the state. 

Decision comes after Nagpur registered a rapid spike in cases from 1 January. 

Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases for Covid and Omicron cases for the past few weeks. 

Nagpur had registered 196 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while the active tally rose to 696.

On 1 January, Nagpur had registered 54 Covid-19 cases followed by 90 on 2 January and 133 on 3 January.

There are now 696 active Covid-19 cases in Nagpur, which has so far recorded 10,123 deaths linked to the infection.

 

