Maharashtra: Schools in Nagpur to remain shut for classes 1-8 till 31 Jan amid Omicron surge1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 07:21 PM IST
- The district had registered 196 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday
|
Listen to this article
NAGPUR : Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister on Wednesday announced that all schools in Nagpur district will remain shut for class 1 to class 8 till 31 January amid surge in Omicron cases in the state.
Decision comes after Nagpur registered a rapid spike in cases from 1 January.
Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases for Covid and Omicron cases for the past few weeks.
Nagpur had registered 196 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while the active tally rose to 696.
On 1 January, Nagpur had registered 54 Covid-19 cases followed by 90 on 2 January and 133 on 3 January.
There are now 696 active Covid-19 cases in Nagpur, which has so far recorded 10,123 deaths linked to the infection.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!