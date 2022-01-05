Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NAGPUR : Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister on Wednesday announced that all schools in Nagpur district will remain shut for class 1 to class 8 till 31 January amid surge in Omicron cases in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NAGPUR : Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister on Wednesday announced that all schools in Nagpur district will remain shut for class 1 to class 8 till 31 January amid surge in Omicron cases in the state.

Decision comes after Nagpur registered a rapid spike in cases from 1 January. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Decision comes after Nagpur registered a rapid spike in cases from 1 January. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases for Covid and Omicron cases for the past few weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases for Covid and Omicron cases for the past few weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nagpur had registered 196 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while the active tally rose to 696.

Nagpur had registered 196 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while the active tally rose to 696.

On 1 January, Nagpur had registered 54 Covid-19 cases followed by 90 on 2 January and 133 on 3 January.

On 1 January, Nagpur had registered 54 Covid-19 cases followed by 90 on 2 January and 133 on 3 January.

There are now 696 active Covid-19 cases in Nagpur, which has so far recorded 10,123 deaths linked to the infection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are now 696 active Covid-19 cases in Nagpur, which has so far recorded 10,123 deaths linked to the infection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus