Maharashtra: Schools to open in Pune district from 1 February. Details here

Earlier schools resumed physical sessions for classes 1 to 12 in Maharashtra on 24 January and the state government expressed hope that students would enjoy being back to their classrooms in a safe atmosphere. Last week, the Maharashtra government allowed the offline classes to resume from January 24 after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved a proposal to this effect that was sent to him by the school education department. Schools across the state were closed in the first week of January due to a spike in the coronavirus cases and in the wake of the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.