Maharashtra: Schools set to reopen for classes 1 to 7 in this city from today

Nashik city in Maharashtra will allow schools to reopen from today amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.

Earlier, the schools were shut in Nashik due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Nashik Municipal Corporation(NMC) had earlier decided not to start schools for classes from 1 to 7 under its jurisdiction from 1 December.

As per an official release, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes. Earlier in September, schools reopened for Classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and Classes 8 to 11 in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,12,897 on Sunday after 48 cases were detected, while one death during the day took the toll to 8,737, an official said. So far, 4,03,826 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 22 on Sunday, he said. With 5,510 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,37,843, he added.

In another development, Nagpur in Maharashtra reported its first Omicron case on Sunday with a 40-year-old man testing positive for this variant of coronavirus after returning from a West African country, an official said. With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases has gone up to 18.

Talking to PTI, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Radhakrishnan B said, "The man, a local resident, came from a country in West Africa around eight days back. On his arrival, he tested positive for COVID-19. After that he was admitted to a city hospital and his sample was sent for genome sequencing.

The report that came today confirmed that he is infected with the Omicron variant." But all his contacts have tested negative for the infection, he said. The patient's condition is stable and he is keeping well, the commissioner said, adding, "We will be monitoring him closely."

