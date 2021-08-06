Maharashtra will reopen schools for students from Classes 5-8 in rural areas from August 17, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed on Friday.

In cities, the state government will reopen schools for Classes 8 to 12 while following COVID19 protocol, the minister said.

Last month, the state had opened nearly 6,000 schools in rural areas for classes 8 to 12. At least 5,947 schools had resumed offline classes for standards 8 to 12 in rural areas that were not detecting Covid-19 cases.

"There are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state where 45,07,445 students study in classes 8 to 12. Of these, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened," Vikas Garad, deputy director of state council of educational research and training, had said. He had also said that a total of 4,16,599 students attended schools on the first day.

According to data presented by the education department, Kolhapur saw the highest number of schools reopening at 940, followed by Aurangabad (631), Yavatmal (502) and Jalna (447), among others.

On 2nd August, the Maharashtra government relaxed Covid restrictions in 14 districts. In a statement, the government said that it was satisfied that the state was continued to be threatened with the spread of virus, and therefore it was imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus.

The order said that the restrictions that have been imposed for level 3 be continued for: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that shops would be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where Covid infections have reduced.

The state government, however, did not announce any new relaxations for Mumbai locals.

On Thursday, Raosaheb Dave, Union Minister of State for Railways, said that the local train services in Mumbai will be made available for common people once again if the Maharashtra government submits a proposal to that effect.

"The Ministry of Railways will approve the proposal of allowing common people to travel by local trains in Mumbai. However, we have not received any such communication from the state government so far. The railway administration is not against commencing local train services for common people," Danve was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.





