Maharashtra government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the reopening of schools in the state from 17 August onwards. The state government will reopen the schools in areas where coronavirus cases are under control and they can restart the physical classes. The schools will have to abide by the basic covid protocols like social distancing, sanitisation, and mandatory face masks.

The standard operating procedures have been released by the government for physical classes.

1) In rural areas, physical classes for 5 to 7 and 8 to 12 in urban areas will resume from August 17.

2) All teachers and school staff need to be fully vaccinated before the opening of schools.

3) Schools shall also be allowed to function in two different shifts.

4) One student should seat on one bench and a distance of 6 metres must be maintained between two benches, as per the SOP.

5) In order to avoid overcrowding at school premises, parents will not be allowed.

6) The current SOPs prohibits social gatherings and functions in schools.

7) Schools have been asked to ensure arrangements for hand wash and sanitisation.

8) Local authorities have been asked to look at the decline in Covid case count in the last 30 days in areas where the schools are to be re-opened.





