Even as Covid-19 infections surge across Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that schools across the state will stay open for now.

“Schools students (15-18 years) should be taken in batches to vaccination centres. This will result in a high rate of vaccination. Schools will not be closed as of now," news agency ANI quoted Tope as saying.

This comes a day after state minister Aditya Thackeray said that a decision to close schools and colleges would be taken after assessing the situation in Maharashtra after 15 days.

