Some members of the mob hurled stones at the shops and damaged them in the Rajkamal Chowk area and some other places, a police official said. He said the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. The additional police force has been deployed at various places in Amravati, he said. On Friday, over eight thousand people had gathered outside the Amravati district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community be stopped, officials had said. When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station. Kotwali Police has so far registered 11 FIRs under various charges including rioting. Ten persons were arrested, an official had said.

