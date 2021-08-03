Under new Covid-19 protocols, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today said that the night curfew will continue in Mumbai from 11 pm to 5 am daily. The Mumbai civic body also said that there is no restriction on the movement of people from 5 am to 11 pm but a gathering of people is prohibited at all times.

The BMC further clarified that shops and other establishments will be allowed to stay open till 10 pm every day, but malls will have to remain closed amid an increase in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.

Medical stores and chemist shops can remain open 24 hours. The clarification was issued by BMC chief Iqbal Chahal on Tuesday.

"Essential and non-essential shops to remain open till 10 pm instead of 4 pm from today in Mumbai," the BMC notification read.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 288 new cases of coronavirus, slightly up from a day ago, taking the total to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

On Monday, the city had reported 259 Covid-19 cases and nine fatalities. Also, 412 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 7,12,729, the BMC said in a statement.

With this, there are now 4,616 active cases in the metropolis, said the BMC. The city also reported three more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the fatality count to 15,911, the civic body said.

As many as 29,033 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative count to 82,41,334, it said. There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on 4 April, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on 1 May during the second wave of the pandemic.

