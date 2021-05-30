The security was beefed up at Maharashtra's Mantralaya building in Mumbai after a bomb threat call was received by the Disaster Management Control Room on Sunday, officials stated.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is currently doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in.
"Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted," said Mumbai Police.
Developing story...
