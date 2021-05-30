OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Security beefed up at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after bomb threat

The security was beefed up at Maharashtra's Mantralaya building in Mumbai after a bomb threat call was received by the Disaster Management Control Room on Sunday, officials stated.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is currently doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted," said Mumbai Police.

Developing story...

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout