Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Security beefed up at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after bomb threat

Maharashtra: Security beefed up at Mantralaya building in Mumbai after bomb threat

Premium
Security beefed up at Mantralaya building after bomb threat
1 min read . 03:47 PM IST Staff Writer

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is currently doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in

The security was beefed up at Maharashtra's Mantralaya building in Mumbai after a bomb threat call was received by the Disaster Management Control Room on Sunday, officials stated.

The security was beefed up at Maharashtra's Mantralaya building in Mumbai after a bomb threat call was received by the Disaster Management Control Room on Sunday, officials stated.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is currently doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is currently doing checking at Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat after a call at control room saying bomb placed in.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax call. Further inquiry is being conducted," said Mumbai Police.

Developing story...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!