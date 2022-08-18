Security has been tightened in Maharashtra's Raigad district and nearby areas after a suspected boat with weapons was found near Harihareshwar Beach
Security has been tightened in Maharashtra's Raigad district and nearby areas after a suspected boat with weapons have been detected near Harihareshwar Beach. The state police is conducting further investigation into the matter.
The police reportedly found an unidentified boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.
Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials have rushed to the spot and searched the boat. According to police officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast. The police said the boat came floating to the Raigad coast.
“Nobody is present on either of them. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action," as per news agency ANI report.
The ANI report further stated that weapons were also found on the boat, according to the official sources on the suspicious boat found at Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad and Maharashtra ATS team has moved for Raigad."
